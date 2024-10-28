Bulgaria's GERB Leads in Tense Parliamentary Elections

Bulgaria's political landscape saw the GERB party emerge as the frontrunner in the latest parliamentary elections, according to an exit poll. However, forming a government remains uncertain as GERB seeks a coalition partner to solidify power.

The Alpha Research poll presented GERB with 26.4% of the votes, placing them ahead of the reformist We Continue the Change (PP) garnering 14.9%. Meanwhile, the ultra-nationalist Revival party was close behind with 12.9%.

Political instability persists in Bulgaria, with the seventh election in four years being called due to a failure to establish a coalition government following the stalemate earlier in June. The drive for a stable governance structure is underscored by Bulgaria's need to secure European Union funds and align itself with euro adoption plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)