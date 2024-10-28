Bulgaria's GERB Leads in Tense Parliamentary Elections
Bulgaria's GERB party leads in the recent parliamentary election but needs a coalition partner to form a government. The election was prompted by political deadlock. GERB received 26.4% votes, PP 14.9%, and Revival 12.9%. Stability is crucial for Bulgaria to access EU funds and move towards euro adoption.
Bulgaria's political landscape saw the GERB party emerge as the frontrunner in the latest parliamentary elections, according to an exit poll. However, forming a government remains uncertain as GERB seeks a coalition partner to solidify power.
The Alpha Research poll presented GERB with 26.4% of the votes, placing them ahead of the reformist We Continue the Change (PP) garnering 14.9%. Meanwhile, the ultra-nationalist Revival party was close behind with 12.9%.
Political instability persists in Bulgaria, with the seventh election in four years being called due to a failure to establish a coalition government following the stalemate earlier in June. The drive for a stable governance structure is underscored by Bulgaria's need to secure European Union funds and align itself with euro adoption plans.
(With inputs from agencies.)
