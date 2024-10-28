Left Menu

Sao Paulo's Political Shift: Ricardo Nunes Reigns Amid Rising Right

Ricardo Nunes was reelected as Sao Paulo's mayor, defeating Guilherme Boulos and emphasizing a rightward political trend in Brazil. This event is significant for shaping the 2026 national elections. The right and center-right achieved success, signaling a post-Bolsonaro political era with divided support within the conservative ranks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 04:10 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 04:10 IST
Sao Paulo's Political Shift: Ricardo Nunes Reigns Amid Rising Right

Sao Paulo Mayor Ricardo Nunes has secured a second term, emerging victorious over leftist opponent Guilherme Boulos in Sunday's municipal runoffs. Nunes' reelection in Brazil's largest city demonstrates a continued shift towards conservative leadership that could heavily influence the nation's 2026 presidential and congressional outcomes.

Backed by Sao Paulo Governor Tarcisio de Freitas, Nunes won 59.5% of the vote against Boulos' 40.5%. The right and center-right showed strength, winning 14 out of 15 mayoral races in state capitals. Former President Jair Bolsonaro's Liberal Party performed below expectations, signifying a nuanced reconfiguration of Brazil's political right.

This political landscape poses challenges to President Lula da Silva's leftist Workers' Party, struggling to maintain influence amid Lula's declining popularity. The elections underline Brazil's evolving dynamics, with conservative factions contending for leadership in a post-Bolsonaro setting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024