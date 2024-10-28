Sao Paulo's Political Shift: Ricardo Nunes Reigns Amid Rising Right

Sao Paulo Mayor Ricardo Nunes has secured a second term, emerging victorious over leftist opponent Guilherme Boulos in Sunday's municipal runoffs. Nunes' reelection in Brazil's largest city demonstrates a continued shift towards conservative leadership that could heavily influence the nation's 2026 presidential and congressional outcomes.

Backed by Sao Paulo Governor Tarcisio de Freitas, Nunes won 59.5% of the vote against Boulos' 40.5%. The right and center-right showed strength, winning 14 out of 15 mayoral races in state capitals. Former President Jair Bolsonaro's Liberal Party performed below expectations, signifying a nuanced reconfiguration of Brazil's political right.

This political landscape poses challenges to President Lula da Silva's leftist Workers' Party, struggling to maintain influence amid Lula's declining popularity. The elections underline Brazil's evolving dynamics, with conservative factions contending for leadership in a post-Bolsonaro setting.

(With inputs from agencies.)