Chinese Hackers Exploit US Telecommunications

The Washington Post reported that Chinese state-affiliated hackers have intercepted phone call audio from U.S. political figures, including a campaign adviser connected to Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. This revelation has set alarm bells ringing in cybersecurity circles.

The FBI and the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency announced they are probing unauthorized access to telecommunications infrastructure by entities linked to China. The Trump campaign and the FBI have yet to comment on these developments.

The hackers also reportedly accessed unencrypted communications, such as text messages, of individuals associated with Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris. Meanwhile, Congress is investigating the issue, and telecom giants like AT&T and Verizon have been summoned to provide insights into potential security breaches.

