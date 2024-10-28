Japan's Political Shake-up: A New Era of Governance?
Japan's ruling coalition lost its parliamentary majority in the recent national election, casting uncertainty over the country's government and economic future. Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's Liberal Democratic Party and partner Komeito won 215 seats, down from 279. The opposition party CDPJ gained significant ground, promising potential political instability.
Japan's ruling coalition experienced a significant setback, losing its parliamentary majority in Sunday's national election, according to results released by public broadcaster NHK.
Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's Liberal Democratic Party, historically dominant in Japanese politics, along with its partner Komeito, suffered their worst election result since 2009.
The opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDPJ) emerged as the main winner, capitalizing on public dissatisfaction with Ishiba's party stemming from a funding scandal and inflation.
