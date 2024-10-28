Left Menu

Japan's Political Shake-up: A New Era of Governance?

Japan's ruling coalition lost its parliamentary majority in the recent national election, casting uncertainty over the country's government and economic future. Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's Liberal Democratic Party and partner Komeito won 215 seats, down from 279. The opposition party CDPJ gained significant ground, promising potential political instability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 04:55 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 04:55 IST
Japan's Political Shake-up: A New Era of Governance?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Japan's ruling coalition experienced a significant setback, losing its parliamentary majority in Sunday's national election, according to results released by public broadcaster NHK.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's Liberal Democratic Party, historically dominant in Japanese politics, along with its partner Komeito, suffered their worst election result since 2009.

The opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDPJ) emerged as the main winner, capitalizing on public dissatisfaction with Ishiba's party stemming from a funding scandal and inflation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024