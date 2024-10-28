Myanmar's Tumultuous Struggle: The Rise of the Three Brotherhood Alliance

The Three Brotherhood Alliance, a coalition of three ethnic armed groups, launched a surprise attack in northeastern Myanmar last year, shaking the military's grip on power. Their successes have inspired similar efforts nationwide, challenging the regime's control.

The military's seizure of power in 2021 sparked intensified conflict, with Operation 1027 marking a significant turning point. Coordinated assaults resulted in the capture of strategic locations, highlighting the military's precarious position despite reinforcements and air superiority.

Civilian costs are rising dramatically, with increased displacement and fatalities due to intensified military strikes. The potential fall of the regime could lead to fragmentation, underscoring the need for political dialogue among ethnic groups to avoid further turmoil.

(With inputs from agencies.)