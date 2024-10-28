Left Menu

Myanmar's Tumultuous Struggle: The Rise of the Three Brotherhood Alliance

The Three Brotherhood Alliance, comprising the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army, Arakan Army, and Ta'ang National Liberation Army, launched a successful offensive in northeastern Myanmar. This operation has caused significant setbacks for the military regime, leading to a humanitarian crisis and potential political fragmentation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 28-10-2024 09:46 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 09:46 IST
Myanmar's Tumultuous Struggle: The Rise of the Three Brotherhood Alliance
  • Thailand

The Three Brotherhood Alliance, a coalition of three ethnic armed groups, launched a surprise attack in northeastern Myanmar last year, shaking the military's grip on power. Their successes have inspired similar efforts nationwide, challenging the regime's control.

The military's seizure of power in 2021 sparked intensified conflict, with Operation 1027 marking a significant turning point. Coordinated assaults resulted in the capture of strategic locations, highlighting the military's precarious position despite reinforcements and air superiority.

Civilian costs are rising dramatically, with increased displacement and fatalities due to intensified military strikes. The potential fall of the regime could lead to fragmentation, underscoring the need for political dialogue among ethnic groups to avoid further turmoil.

