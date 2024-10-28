Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Launches Grassroots Campaign in Wayanad

Priyanka Gandhi, Congress general secretary and UDF candidate, embarks on a two-day campaign in Wayanad. She visits key locations, engaging with voters and addressing public meetings before the bypoll on November 13. Accompanied by party leaders, her efforts aim to reclaim the seat vacated by Rahul Gandhi.

Wayanad | Updated: 28-10-2024 10:07 IST
Priyanka Gandhi, the Congress general secretary and United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate, has launched an intensive two-day campaign across the hill constituency of Wayanad. Engaging directly with voters, she is scheduled to address several public meetings, party leaders confirmed.

The campaign kicked off on Monday, with Gandhi's arrival by helicopter at the Nilgiri College of Arts and Science. Her initial meeting took place at Meenangadi in the Sulthan Bathery Assembly constituency, followed by further addresses in Panamaram and Pozhuthana.

This visit marks her second appearance in the constituency since filing her nomination on October 22. The campaign follows a previous roadshow, featuring prominent figures like Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. The bypoll, scheduled for November 13, is necessary after Rahul Gandhi vacated the seat.

