Dubey Raises Alarm Over Population Surge in Santhal Pargana

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey has voiced serious concerns over the rise in the Muslim population within Santhal Pargana, attributing the increase to Bangladeshi infiltrators.

In a statement to ANI, Dubey highlighted the increase in the Muslim population from 9 percent in 1951 to 24 percent currently, compared to a national average increase of 4 percent among Muslims. He criticized Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha for their focus on vote bank politics, which he claims neglects the interests of the tribal community. Dubey vowed that the BJP will continue to push until these so-called infiltrators are deported.

This issue emerges ahead of Jharkhand's assembly elections where BJP has aligned with AJSU, Janata Dal (United), and Lok Janshakti Party to contest the seats. Meanwhile, the ruling alliance of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and Congress, alongside Rashtriya Janata Dal and CPI (M-L), is set to challenge the elections on 81 seats.

Over 2.60 crore voters, including 11.84 lakh first-time voters, are expected to participate in the two-phase elections on November 13 and 20. The political battle is already intense, with historical performances showing close competition between Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, BJP, and Congress.

