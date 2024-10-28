Left Menu

Bulgaria's Election Upset: GERB Party Leads

The centre-right GERB party emerged victorious in Bulgaria's parliamentary elections, securing 26.08% of the votes. Preliminary results showed the We Continue the Change party trailing with 14.76%, while the ultra-nationalist Revival party claimed 13.8%, as per the state election commission data.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sofia | Updated: 28-10-2024 11:18 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 11:09 IST
Bulgaria's Election Upset: GERB Party Leads
Syrian elections
  • Country:
  • Bulgaria

In a commanding performance, Bulgaria's centre-right GERB party clinched victory in the recent parliamentary elections, securing 26.08% of the vote. The announcement was made by the state election commission, which released preliminary results after partial count.

The reformist We Continue the Change (PP) party finished in the second spot, garnering 14.76% of the votes. The figures emerged from the commission's report after counting over 82% of the ballots.

The ultra-nationalist Revival party completed the top three, capturing 13.8% of the voter base, further diversifying the political landscape of Bulgaria.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024