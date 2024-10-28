Bulgaria's Election Upset: GERB Party Leads

In a commanding performance, Bulgaria's centre-right GERB party clinched victory in the recent parliamentary elections, securing 26.08% of the vote. The announcement was made by the state election commission, which released preliminary results after partial count.

The reformist We Continue the Change (PP) party finished in the second spot, garnering 14.76% of the votes. The figures emerged from the commission's report after counting over 82% of the ballots.

The ultra-nationalist Revival party completed the top three, capturing 13.8% of the voter base, further diversifying the political landscape of Bulgaria.

