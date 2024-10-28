Former Congress Leader Joins BJP as Jharkhand Elections Loom

In a significant pre-election development, Manash Sinha, who served as the Jharkhand Congress working president, has switched allegiances to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The move comes ahead of the upcoming assembly polls.

Sinha's transition to the BJP was formalized at a ceremony held at the party's headquarters, where he was received by Jharkhand BJP's working president Ravindra Rai and Assam's chief minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, who also serves as the BJP's state election co-incharge.

Sinha expressed disillusionment with Congress, citing a lack of respect for dedicated party workers as his reason for the switch. With elections around the corner, the BJP plans to harness Sinha's experience to fortify their position, despite ongoing disputes involving the state's Chief Electoral Officer.

(With inputs from agencies.)