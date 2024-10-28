Left Menu

Custodial Tragedy Ignites Political Storm in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has pledged Rs 10 lakh compensation for the family of Mohit Pandey, who allegedly died from police assault in custody. Political parties demand justice, calling for accountability. A major political controversy has erupted, leading to FIRs against involved officers.

Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the family of trader Mohit Pandey, who died under suspicious circumstances in police custody, sparking intense political outcry.

The incident has drawn severe criticism from opposition parties like the Samajwadi Party, Congress, and BSP, who accuse the ruling BJP of fostering brutality among police ranks.

Authorities have responded by filing an FIR against the involved officers. The incident echoes a similar custodial death earlier in the month, intensifying demands for justice and police reform.

