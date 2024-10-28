Custodial Tragedy Ignites Political Storm in Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has pledged Rs 10 lakh compensation for the family of Mohit Pandey, who allegedly died from police assault in custody. Political parties demand justice, calling for accountability. A major political controversy has erupted, leading to FIRs against involved officers.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 28-10-2024 11:17 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 11:17 IST
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the family of trader Mohit Pandey, who died under suspicious circumstances in police custody, sparking intense political outcry.
The incident has drawn severe criticism from opposition parties like the Samajwadi Party, Congress, and BSP, who accuse the ruling BJP of fostering brutality among police ranks.
Authorities have responded by filing an FIR against the involved officers. The incident echoes a similar custodial death earlier in the month, intensifying demands for justice and police reform.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sri Lanka Reopens Cold Cases: Seeking Justice and Accountability
Rising Atrocities: A Stark Call for Scheduled Caste Justice
Doctors' Hunger Strike in West Bengal: A Battle for Justice and Reform
Mass Resignation Looms as West Bengal Doctors Demand Justice
Karnataka's Tax Devolution Injustice: CM Siddaramaiah's Outcry