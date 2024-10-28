Left Menu

Pawar Family Dynamics: A Clash Unfolds in Baramati

Yugendra Pawar, representing NCP-SP, filed his nomination for the Baramati assembly seat on Diwali, as party patriarch Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule looked on. The upcoming election signals a fresh Pawar family clash, with Yugendra running against his uncle Ajit Pawar in the Maharashtra Assembly polls.

28-10-2024
Baramati assembly NCP-SP candidate, Yugendra Pawar (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Yugendra Pawar, the NCP-SP candidate, filed his nomination for the Baramati assembly seat on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, accompanied by Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule. The candidate expressed his joy at marking such a special day in this pivotal moment of his political career.

As the Maharashtra Assembly elections approach, tensions within the Pawar family surface once more. Yugendra's candidacy pits him against his uncle Ajit Pawar, the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, in a race that mirrors the earlier Lok Sabha contest where Supriya Sule triumphed over Sunetra Pawar.

Yugendra described the family conflict as unfortunate but underscored his allegiance to Sharad Pawar, the NCP founder. He remained confident in the support from Baramati's populace, despite past familial endorsements for Ajit Pawar. The upcoming elections promise a significant test of loyalties.

