Power Struggle in Baramati: Pawar vs Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar on Monday officially submitted his nomination papers for the Baramati assembly seat, marking the onset of a high-stakes family feud. Confidently, Ajit Pawar remarked, "It's a democratic process. Every candidate is strong and campaigns are tailored accordingly. I trust Baramati citizens to elect me again."

This election sets the stage for another family showdown, with Ajit Pawar's nephew, Yugendra Pawar, entering the fray as the NCP-SP candidate. The constituency is no stranger to family rivalries; earlier this year, Supriya Sule, daughter of NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar, defeated Ajit Pawar's wife, Sunetra, in the Lok Sabha contest.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Yugendra Pawar expressed his apprehensions about contesting against his uncle, a seven-time seat winner. He described the family split as unfortunate, highlighting the disintegration witnessed across India. Despite familial ties, Yugendra remains loyal to Sharad Pawar, the NCP's founding figure, and relies on his legacy and influence. Mentioning the shifts in public support, he voiced confidence that voters will align with Sharad Pawar's vision, similar to their performance in previous elections.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections are set for November 20, with results to be announced on November 23. Historical voting patterns show BJP as a major force, securing 105 seats in 2019 and 122 in 2014, while the Shiv Sena and Congress have trailed behind.

