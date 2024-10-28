Left Menu

Election Face-off: Shinde vs. Dighe in Thane

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has filed his nomination from the Kopri-Pachpakhadi assembly constituency. In a strategic move, the Shiv Sena (UBT) is fielding Kedar Dighe, nephew of Anand Dighe, to challenge Shinde. The assembly elections will take place on November 20, with results on November 23.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 28-10-2024 14:09 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 14:09 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde officially entered the electoral fray on Monday by filing his nomination papers for the Kopri-Pachpakhadi assembly seat in Thane district.

In a strategic maneuver to apply pressure on Shinde, the Shiv Sena (UBT) has nominated Kedar Dighe, the nephew of the late influential Thane figure Anand Dighe, for the same seat.

With nominations closing on Tuesday for the Maharashtra assembly elections, anticipation is building for the November 20 polls, followed by the counting on November 23. In previous election cycles, the BJP secured 105 seats in 2019 and 122 seats in 2014. Shiv Sena won 56 seats in 2019 and 63 in 2014, while Congress secured 44 and 42 seats, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

