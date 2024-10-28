Maharashtra Political Battle Heats Up as CM and Deputy File Nominations

Left Menu

With the Maharashtra assembly elections looming, CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis gear up for a tense political contest. Shinde files nomination papers amid record-breaking vote predictions. Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar and his nephew contest key seats as the MVA aims to challenge the ruling Mahayuti alliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 15:10 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 15:10 IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Monday that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will file his nomination papers for the upcoming state assembly elections. Speaking to reporters in Thane, Fadnavis expressed confidence that Shinde would secure a record-breaking victory, maintaining Mahayuti's stronghold in the region.

Fadnavis emphasized the historic saffron presence in Thane, predicting a landslide win for Shinde in the Kopri-Pachpakhadi Assembly constituency. This political maneuvre takes place as Tuesday marks the deadline for nomination filings in the highly anticipated state elections.

Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister from the NCP, has also entered the electoral fray from the Baramati assembly seat. His campaign is bolstered by his nephew, Yugendra Pawar, running as an NCP-SP candidate, intensifying the political landscape.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar voiced optimism for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, asserting its commitment to addressing public issues like inflation and unemployment, while critiquing the Mahayuti alliance's governance.

The Maharashtra assembly elections are slated for November 20, with results expected on November 23. This electoral battle sees the ruling Mahayuti coalition—comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), and Ajit Pawar's NCP—facing an assertive MVA, which includes Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Pawar faction), and Congress.

In past elections, the BJP, Shiv Sena, and Congress have fluctuated in power, with the BJP securing 105 seats in 2019. The upcoming contest is crucial for both alliances as they vie for political dominance in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

