Left Menu

Gaza Conflict Casualties Soar

The Palestinian Health Ministry reports over 43,000 fatalities in the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict, with women and children constituting more than half. Recent reports include 96 new deaths, with the total injuries surpassing 101,000 since the conflict's inception on October 7, 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 28-10-2024 17:51 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 17:51 IST
Gaza Conflict Casualties Soar
  • Country:
  • Egypt

The ongoing conflict between Gaza and Israel has resulted in a staggering death toll exceeding 43,000, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. More than half of these casualties are women and children, highlighting the severe humanitarian impact of the violence.

In recent updates, the Ministry reported 96 additional deaths, which have occurred over the last couple of days. This spike in fatalities underscores the relentless nature of the conflict that has been raging since early October.

Since the beginning of the hostilities on October 7, 2023, an estimated 43,020 individuals have lost their lives, with the injured tally reaching over 101,110. The ministry's figures do not distinguish between militants and civilians, reflecting the broader humanitarian crisis in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024