Gaza Conflict Casualties Soar
The Palestinian Health Ministry reports over 43,000 fatalities in the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict, with women and children constituting more than half. Recent reports include 96 new deaths, with the total injuries surpassing 101,000 since the conflict's inception on October 7, 2023.
The ongoing conflict between Gaza and Israel has resulted in a staggering death toll exceeding 43,000, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. More than half of these casualties are women and children, highlighting the severe humanitarian impact of the violence.
In recent updates, the Ministry reported 96 additional deaths, which have occurred over the last couple of days. This spike in fatalities underscores the relentless nature of the conflict that has been raging since early October.
Since the beginning of the hostilities on October 7, 2023, an estimated 43,020 individuals have lost their lives, with the injured tally reaching over 101,110. The ministry's figures do not distinguish between militants and civilians, reflecting the broader humanitarian crisis in the region.
