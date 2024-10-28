Left Menu

Mahayuti Alliance Aims for Thane Sweep in Assembly Elections

The Mahayuti alliance, comprising Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP, is set to claim victory in all three assembly constituencies in Thane during the November 20 elections, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced. Key seats include Kopri-Pachpakhadi, Ovala-Majiwada, and Thane city, with Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde leading the charge.

In a strong political assertion, the Mahayuti alliance is poised to dominate the upcoming assembly elections in Thane, according to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The coalition, consisting of Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the BJP, and the NCP led by Ajit Pawar, is projected to secure all three constituencies.

The critical seats up for grabs include Kopri-Pachpakhadi, Ovala-Majiwada, and Thane city, where Fadnavis insists that the region will remain a saffron bastion. In a statement made following the nomination filing by Thane city BJP MLA Sanjay Kelkar, optimism was palpable.

Chief Minister Shinde is expected to surpass his previous electoral performances in the Kopri Pachpakhadi seat, while Shiv Sena's Pratap Sarnaik has been renominated for the Ovala-Majiwada seat. The stakes are high as Shinde prepares to challenge Kedar Dighe in Kopri Pachpakhadi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

