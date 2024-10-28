Left Menu

Viral Video Debunked: Election Hoax Exposed

A viral video falsely claimed to show a recent cash seizure in Pune ahead of Maharashtra's polls. Investigation revealed the video's old origins, debunking the false claims being widely circulated online. Despite actual cash seizures, the viral video's content was misleading and unrelated to current events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2024 18:15 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 18:15 IST
Viral Video Debunked: Election Hoax Exposed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of Maharashtra's assembly polls, a misleading video claiming to depict a recent cash seizure in Pune gained traction on social media. The authorities had indeed seized Rs 5 crore from a car near Khed-Shivpur toll plaza, but this specific video was unrelated.

An investigation by the PTI Fact Check Desk exposed the falsehood of the viral claim. The video was found to have existed online since 2020, debunking any link to the recent seizure in the poll-bound state.

Users, including politicians and media outlets, shared the misleading video. However, fact-checking revealed it originated from various YouTube channels in 2020. The truth remains separate from the viral narrative, highlighting the need for careful scrutiny of online information.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

