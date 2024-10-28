Youth Membership Drive Ignites Political Enthusiasm in Tripura

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha is spearheading a significant membership drive targeting young individuals aged 18 to 35 across multiple wards within his legislative assembly constituency. Emphasizing the pivotal role of youth in shaping India's future, Saha echoes the Prime Minister's vision of integrating young voices into the political arena.

During the drive, CM Manik Saha stated, "Today, I am conducting a membership drive for young people aged 18 to 35 across the wards of my constituency. The Honourable Prime Minister consistently emphasises the importance of involving youth in the party, as the future of India and the state rests on their strength." After successfully enrolling members in Ward 20, Saha, alongside his ward's corporator, moved to Ward 40, where they witnessed another wave of enthusiastic prospective members joining the Bharatiya Janata Party. The atmosphere was positively charged as young participants eagerly engaged in the political process.

Saha reiterated his commitment to harnessing the energy and innovative ideas of the youth, declaring, "The strength of our state and nation depends on the active involvement of young people." With robust community backing, he is optimistic about exceeding membership targets set for this initiative. As the enrolment drive advances, the BJP aims to foster a dynamic political environment that reflects the aspirations of younger generations, ensuring their voices are both heard and influential in shaping future policies.

