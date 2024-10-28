Philadelphia DA Challenges Musk's PAC Over $1M Voter Awards

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office is taking legal action to prevent a political action committee affiliated with billionaire Elon Musk from distributing $1 million to registered voters in pivotal U.S. states, CNBC revealed on Monday.

Representatives for the Pennsylvania prosecutor's office did not provide an immediate comment. In response, a spokesperson for Musk's America PAC, which supports Republican ex-President Donald Trump, directed inquiries to a recent post on X, published subsequent to the lawsuit news.

The post highlighted a Michigan recipient of the $1 million prize and disclosed that more awards would follow daily, leading up to the November 5 election. According to CNN, the Justice Department has issued America PAC a warning, suggesting that Musk's financial incentives could breach federal law.

(With inputs from agencies.)