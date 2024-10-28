Left Menu

Philadelphia DA Challenges Musk's PAC Over $1M Voter Awards

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office has sued to block a PAC led by billionaire Elon Musk from distributing $1 million to U.S. voters in battleground states, citing potential legal issues. This comes ahead of the crucial presidential election involving Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office is taking legal action to prevent a political action committee affiliated with billionaire Elon Musk from distributing $1 million to registered voters in pivotal U.S. states, CNBC revealed on Monday.

Representatives for the Pennsylvania prosecutor's office did not provide an immediate comment. In response, a spokesperson for Musk's America PAC, which supports Republican ex-President Donald Trump, directed inquiries to a recent post on X, published subsequent to the lawsuit news.

The post highlighted a Michigan recipient of the $1 million prize and disclosed that more awards would follow daily, leading up to the November 5 election. According to CNN, the Justice Department has issued America PAC a warning, suggesting that Musk's financial incentives could breach federal law.

