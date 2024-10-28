Legal Clash Over Musk's Million-Dollar Election Giveaway

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office has taken legal action to prevent a political group led by billionaire Elon Musk from distributing $1 million to registered voters in strategic states before the Nov. 5 election. The lawsuit, filed in the Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas, claims that these giveaways constitute an 'illegal lottery' incentivizing Pennsylvania residents to disclose personal data.

Lawrence Krasner, the lead prosecutor in Philadelphia, a city known for its Democratic leanings, argues that the giveaways infringe upon state consumer protection regulations. 'If not stopped, their lottery scheme will cause irreparable harm to Philadelphians—and others in Pennsylvania—and undermine the public's right to a free and fair election,' the complaint stated.

Following news of the lawsuit, an America PAC spokesperson directed inquiries to a recent post on their X account, which announced a Michigan resident as the recipient of the $1 million prize and indicated ongoing daily awards until the election. The U.S. Justice Department has cautioned that Musk's incentives for registered voters might breach federal election laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)