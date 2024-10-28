Left Menu

BJP's Commitment to Nation and Democracy: Sharma's Address

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma emphasized BJP's nation-first approach and internal democracy at a party workshop. He criticized the Congress for selective development and highlighted BJP's fulfillment of election promises. State President Madan Rathore praised BJP's transparency and predicted victory in upcoming by-elections.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has reiterated that the Bharatiya Janata Party prioritizes the nation in its policymaking while adhering to democratic principles internally. Sharma's comments came during a workshop held for party office bearers.

During his address, Sharma criticized the previous Congress government for conducting selective development based on area and MLA preferences. He asserted that the BJP serves all constituencies impartially and has completed over 50 percent of its election manifesto promises.

Echoing Sharma's sentiments, BJP State President Madan Rathore highlighted the party's unique internal democracy and the transparent nature of its decision-making processes. Rathore expressed confidence that the BJP will secure victory in all seven by-election seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

