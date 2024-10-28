Controversy Erupts Over Comedian's Racist Remarks at Trump Rally

Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe's remarks at a Trump rally have ignited a firestorm. Labeling Puerto Rico as a 'floating island of garbage,' Hinchcliffe's comments fueled allegations of racism and insensitivity.

The backlash was swift and widespread, with figures from both political parties and Puerto Rican celebrities expressing outrage. Vice President Kamala Harris and entertainers like Jennifer Lopez and Bad Bunny joined the chorus of criticism.

This controversy underscores the importance of Puerto Rican voters, especially in key swing states, as both presidential candidates vie for Latino support ahead of the November election.

(With inputs from agencies.)