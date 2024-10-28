Election Heat: Candidates Rejected in Rajasthan Bypolls

In a significant development for the Rajasthan Assembly bypolls, the nominations of 11 candidates have been rejected during the scrutiny process, reducing the number of candidates from 94 to 84, an official confirmed.

The bypolls, scheduled for November 13, involve seven assembly seats. The final date for withdrawing nominations is October 30, according to Chief Election Officer Naveen Mahajan.

The election results will be revealed on November 23, as the counting of votes is set to commence on that day, further intensifying the political climate in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)