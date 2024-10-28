Left Menu

Election Heat: Candidates Rejected in Rajasthan Bypolls

Nominations for 11 candidates in the Rajasthan Assembly bypolls were rejected during scrutiny. Initially, 94 candidates submitted nominations, but only 84 remain after the scrutiny. The bypolls for seven assembly seats will occur on November 13, with the last withdrawal date of October 30 and vote counting on November 23.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 28-10-2024 21:13 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 21:13 IST
In a significant development for the Rajasthan Assembly bypolls, the nominations of 11 candidates have been rejected during the scrutiny process, reducing the number of candidates from 94 to 84, an official confirmed.

The bypolls, scheduled for November 13, involve seven assembly seats. The final date for withdrawing nominations is October 30, according to Chief Election Officer Naveen Mahajan.

The election results will be revealed on November 23, as the counting of votes is set to commence on that day, further intensifying the political climate in the state.

