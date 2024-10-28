Showdown 2024: Harris Takes on Trump with Economic Visions in Key Swing States

As the 2024 presidential campaign intensifies, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are zeroing in on key swing states. Harris is set to visit Michigan on Monday, highlighting her support for manufacturing jobs and union workers. Her visit follows a campaign trail in Pennsylvania, where she engaged with Black communities.

Meanwhile, Trump aims to galvanize his base in Georgia, attending the National Faith Advisory Summit and hosting a rally in Atlanta. Despite the strong U.S. job market under Biden-Harris, Trump appeals to voters with promises of better economic management.

Both candidates are neck-and-neck in battleground states polls, and are striving to win over undecided and independent voters, crucial for the upcoming November election. Harris criticizes Trump's leadership style, insisting on her focus on actionable policy proposals for economic relief.

(With inputs from agencies.)