Political Firestorm Erupts Over Thrissur Pooram Disruption

Union Minister Suresh Gopi has called for a CBI investigation into the alleged disruption of the Thrissur Pooram festival. The row has sparked political debate, with BJP claiming state government interference and opposition parties dismissing these claims. The controversy intensifies as police register a case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 28-10-2024 22:13 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 22:13 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, Union Minister Suresh Gopi has demanded a CBI investigation into the alleged disruption of the Thrissur Pooram festival last April.

Addressing supporters of BJP's Chelakkara bypoll candidate, Gopi refuted claims of arriving at the venue in an ambulance, countering that he used a private car. He accused the state government of obstructing the truth, insisting that only a CBI probe could reveal what truly transpired.

The dispute has ignited a political storm in Kerala, with the opposition Congress-led UDF challenging the Pinarayi Vijayan government's account. While local police have registered a case based on a special investigation team's report, political tensions continue to rise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

