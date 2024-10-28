Key Rejections as Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Nominations Scrutinized

In a significant development, the Election Commission announced the rejection of nomination papers from 54 candidates for the upcoming bypolls in Uttar Pradesh following a rigorous scrutiny process on Monday.

Out of the total 149 candidates who submitted nominations, disqualifications were prominent in the Meerapur and Phulpur constituencies, with rejects also in Sisamau, Kundarki, Ghaziabad, Majhwan, Karhal, Katehari, and Khair regions. The EC had previously set October 18 as the notification date for bye-elections.

The bypolls, scheduled for November 13, will fill vacancies left largely due to MLAs transitioning to parliamentary roles, while the Sisamau seat opens up following disqualification. The BJP has revealed its candidates, aligning one seat with RLD support, as Congress opts to back INDIA bloc candidates rather than contesting.

