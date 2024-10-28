Left Menu

Key Rejections as Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Nominations Scrutinized

The Election Commission rejected nomination papers from 54 candidates in Uttar Pradesh bypolls after scrutiny. A total of 149 had filed, with key rejections in constituencies like Meerapur and Phulpur. The elections involve nine seats, with voting on November 13 and results on November 23.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 28-10-2024 22:36 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 22:36 IST
Key Rejections as Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Nominations Scrutinized
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Election Commission announced the rejection of nomination papers from 54 candidates for the upcoming bypolls in Uttar Pradesh following a rigorous scrutiny process on Monday.

Out of the total 149 candidates who submitted nominations, disqualifications were prominent in the Meerapur and Phulpur constituencies, with rejects also in Sisamau, Kundarki, Ghaziabad, Majhwan, Karhal, Katehari, and Khair regions. The EC had previously set October 18 as the notification date for bye-elections.

The bypolls, scheduled for November 13, will fill vacancies left largely due to MLAs transitioning to parliamentary roles, while the Sisamau seat opens up following disqualification. The BJP has revealed its candidates, aligning one seat with RLD support, as Congress opts to back INDIA bloc candidates rather than contesting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024