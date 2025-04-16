Left Menu

Estoril Praia Commemorates Legacy of Ayrton Senna with Special Kit

Estoril Praia will wear uniforms reflecting Ayrton Senna's Brazilian heritage to celebrate the 40th anniversary of his inaugural Formula One victory. The tribute includes a demonstration by Senna's nephew and the display of the Lotus Type 97T at the Estoril circuit.

In a tribute to Formula One legend Ayrton Senna, Portuguese club Estoril Praia will don special kits derived from the Brazilian flag colors for their match against Braga in the Primeira Liga. The move commemorates 40 years since Senna's first Grand Prix victory at Estoril in 1985.

Ayrton Senna, a three-time world champion, who tragically passed away in a crash at Imola in 1994, clinched one of his 41 career Grand Prix victories at the Estoril circuit amidst challenging weather conditions. Estoril Praia stated that Senna holds a cherished place in the hearts of both the Cascais community and Portugal.

Further honoring Senna's legacy, his nephew Bruno Senna drove the iconic Lotus Type 97T during a demonstration at the Goodwood Festival in England, as a nod to history. The historic car will also be exhibited at the Estoril circuit, offering fans a chance to relive a momentous era in motorsports.

