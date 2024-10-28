Independent Bid: Swikriti Sharma Enters Maharashtra Election Fray
Pradeep Sharma's wife, Swikriti Sharma, will contest as an independent candidate in the Andheri East constituency after being excluded from Shiv Sena's list. The Mahayuti alliance has nominated BJP's Murji Patel. Swikriti emphasizes service over politics, with the elections slated for November 20 and results on November 23.
In a surprising political move, Pradeep Sharma announced on Monday that his wife, Swikriti Sharma, would stand as an independent candidate for the Andheri East seat in the Maharashtra Assembly elections. This decision follows her disqualification from the Shiv Sena's candidate list. Undeterred, Sharma expressed his confidence in securing support from their 25,000 backers in the region, highlighting that this is a response to public demand rather than a rebellion against Shiv Sena.
Swikriti Sharma reiterated her commitment to prioritize public service over political ambitions, maintaining that she holds no grudges against any party or politician. She emphasized that her and her husband's political engagement is purely motivated by the community's needs and aspirations, rather than party allegiance or electoral politics.
Meanwhile, the Mahayuti alliance has fielded former corporator Murji Patel as its candidate in the Andheri East constituency under the Shiv Sena banner. Both the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition MVA coalitions are intensifying efforts to win the upcoming elections, which are scheduled for November 20, with the vote count on November 23. The election backdrop reflects past performances, as the BJP clinched 105 seats in 2019 and 122 seats in 2014.
