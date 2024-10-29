Left Menu

Georgia's Contentious Election: Unrest and Allegations of Russian Influence

Protests erupted in Georgia after the ruling party won a controversial election marred by claims of irregularities and Russian influence. The opposition parties rejected the results, urging a boycott of parliament. Western leaders called for a full investigation, expressing concerns about democratic integrity and geopolitical implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-10-2024 00:48 IST | Created: 29-10-2024 00:48 IST
Thousands gathered outside Georgia's parliament in a show of defiance against an election victory they claim was tainted by voting irregularities. The ruling party, Georgian Dream, which has strengthened ties with Russia, secured over 50% of the vote amid accusations of interference and vote manipulation.

The legitimacy of the election has been called into question by opposition parties, who have refused to accept the results, choosing to boycott the parliamentary seats they won. The discontent was evident as protesters projected the word "stolen" on the parliament building, symbolizing their belief that the election was manipulated.

International observers have noted incidents of voter intimidation and ballot-stuffing, raising concerns over the fairness of the electoral process. Global reactions have been swift, with calls for thorough investigations and respect for democratic principles, as the election outcome poses challenges for Georgia's European Union aspirations.

