Republicans Seek Supreme Court Intervention on Pennsylvania Ballot Ruling
Republicans requested the U.S. Supreme Court to halt a Pennsylvania court ruling mandating the counting of provisional ballots from voters who errored on mail-in ballots. This decision could impact thousands of votes in the presidential election. The Republicans argue the ruling undermines legislative authority.
In a move that could influence the presidential election, Republicans have called upon the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene in a Pennsylvania judicial decision. The ruling in question mandates the counting of provisional ballots submitted by voters who made errors on their mail-in ballots.
The Republican National Committee and the Republican Party of Pennsylvania have filed a request to put on hold the Pennsylvania Supreme Court's decision. This decision favored voters who had their mail-in ballots rejected due to missing secrecy envelopes during the state's primary elections.
The Republicans argue that the ruling usurps the legislated authority governing federal elections. They have asked the Supreme Court to segregate the provisional ballots in question until a review post-election is possible.
(With inputs from agencies.)
