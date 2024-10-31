Congress Chief Questions EVMs Amid Election Allegations

In a bold critique, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of winning elections through fraudulent means, raising doubts over the reliability of electronic voting machines (EVMs).

Highlighting concerns voiced by business tycoon Elon Musk, Kharge urged scrutiny over EVMs' authenticity and emphasized that many Western nations don't employ them in elections.

Kharge accused Modi of fostering societal division on religious and caste lines and decried a lack of recognition for Congress leaders' sacrifices, such as those of Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi. The Congress leader also accused the BJP of a strategic separation of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel from his party's ideology.

