Congress Chief Questions EVMs Amid Election Allegations
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge accuses Prime Minister Narendra Modi of electoral fraud, challenging the reliability of EVMs. Citing Elon Musk's concerns about EVM integrity, Kharge vows to continue questioning their use, while criticizing Modi for causing division and failing to honor Congress leaders' sacrifices.
- Country:
- India
In a bold critique, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of winning elections through fraudulent means, raising doubts over the reliability of electronic voting machines (EVMs).
Highlighting concerns voiced by business tycoon Elon Musk, Kharge urged scrutiny over EVMs' authenticity and emphasized that many Western nations don't employ them in elections.
Kharge accused Modi of fostering societal division on religious and caste lines and decried a lack of recognition for Congress leaders' sacrifices, such as those of Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi. The Congress leader also accused the BJP of a strategic separation of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel from his party's ideology.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nayab Saini Blasts Congress as Anti-Youth on Recruitment Exam Results Release
Haryana Triumph: BJP's Resounding Third Term Victory
Saurabh Bharadwaj takes dig at BJP decision on Haryana's CM Post, says 'Lot of infighting happened'
Nayab Singh Saini: The Dark Horse Leading BJP to Victory in Haryana
Mizoram Congress Vows to Shift Sinlung Hills Council HQ to Sakawrdai