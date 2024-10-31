Uttarakhand CM Celebrates Diwali with Soldiers

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited Lansdowne cantonment on Thursday to share Diwali festivities with army soldiers. Expressing gratitude, Dhami said he felt 'fortunate' to be among those who protect the nation.

During the visit, he paid homage to the martyrs by placing a wreath at the war memorial, stating that the celebration of Diwali at home is possible due to the soldiers' sacrifices. Dhami commended the soldiers' dedication to duty above all else.

He shared sweets and gifts with the soldiers, widows, and children of martyrs, acknowledging the challenges faced by soldiers' families. Highlighting India's self-reliant defense sector, Dhami noted the domestic production of over 200 defense items under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)