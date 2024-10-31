Escalating Conflict: Rocket Fire Intensifies in Northern Israel
Rocket fire from Lebanon struck northern Israel, killing five, including foreign workers. The attack marks an escalation in the ongoing conflict, coinciding with diplomatic efforts for cease-fires. Hezbollah's aggression and Israel's retaliation persist, causing substantial casualties and mass evacuations in the region.
In a significant escalation of regional tensions, rocket fire from Lebanon struck northern Israel on Thursday, claiming the lives of five individuals, including four foreign workers. This deadliest attack of its kind follows Israel's recent invasion, escalating fears of prolonged conflict.
The offensive coincided with visits by senior US diplomats aiming to negotiate cease-fires in Lebanon and Gaza. The militant group Hezbollah, aligned with Hamas and backed by Iran, has intensified its offensive actions, prompting retaliatory strikes from Israel.
The ongoing conflict has resulted in substantial loss of life and mass displacements. Authorities have faced criticism for endangering foreign workers by allowing them to operate near the volatile border without adequate protection.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Biden says Sinwar's death is 'good day' for Israel and the world, and he sees an 'opportunity' for Gaza without Hamas, reports AP.
