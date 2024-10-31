Left Menu

Private Prisons and Political Bets: The Trump Factor

Private prison companies are heavily investing in political outcomes, particularly aligned with former President Donald Trump's policies. These companies, notably GEO Group and CoreCivic, benefit from the Trump administration's approach to mass deportation. Despite Biden's efforts, federal reliance on private prisons hasn't diminished significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-10-2024 19:34 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 19:34 IST
Private Prisons and Political Bets: The Trump Factor

Private prison firms are strategically placing bets on political outcomes, with their fortunes closely tied to former President Donald Trump. Companies like GEO Group and CoreCivic stand to benefit significantly from Trump's policies on mass deportations. Federal use of private prisons has not markedly decreased under President Joe Biden.

These companies have been substantial financial backers of Trump's campaign, anticipating favorable policies. GEO Group, for instance, saw a significant rise in its stock value following Trump's election. The promise of mass deportations necessitates an expansion of privately run detention centers, reinforcing these companies' investments.

While Biden pledged to reduce federal dependence on private prisons, loopholes and local contractual arrangements have kept them entrenched in the system. Advocates remain hopeful for a shift, but as surveillance and monitoring technology expand, profits for these firms continue to grow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

 Global
2
Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

 United Kingdom
3
Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to Philadelphia

Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to...

 Global
4
Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

Beyond Green Infrastructure: Valuing Mangroves in Flood Protection and National Wealth

Protecting Ocean Wealth: A Blueprint for Marine Conservation and Economic Stability

World Bank’s Innovative Valuation of Renewable Assets for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024