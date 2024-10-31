Kumaraswamy Accuses Congress of Using Waqf Issue as Diversion Tactic

In a sharp political accusation, Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy has claimed the Congress government is leveraging the Waqf issue as a ploy to divert attention from the MUDA and Valmiki scandals. Speaking amid his election trail, Kumaraswamy criticized the state's administration for allegedly fostering divisive politics by sowing discord among communities.

Kumaraswamy attributed direct responsibility for the Waqf issue to the state government, dismissing it as a distraction tactic amid its own controversies. He warned that this maneuver might escalate into significant conflict, warning that the Congress might exploit such tensions for electoral leverage. These claims add fire to the ongoing allegations surrounding land record disputes.

Concerns escalated when the BJP alleged unlawful amendments to land records, following a meeting involving Karnataka Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan, directly affecting farmers in Vijayapura district. This issue saw former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai criticize the misuse of Waqf laws, demanding review and reversal of actions unjustly compelling changes against farmers' land rights, amidst rising rural discord.

(With inputs from agencies.)