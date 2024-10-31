Left Menu

Kumaraswamy Accuses Congress of Using Waqf Issue as Diversion Tactic

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy alleges the Congress government is using the Waqf issue to distract from scandals, leading to community discord for political advantage. Calls for transparent investigation into accusations of unlawful land reclassification. Former CM Bommai demands withdrawal of farmer notices pertaining to Waqf-related changes.

31-10-2024
Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp political accusation, Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy has claimed the Congress government is leveraging the Waqf issue as a ploy to divert attention from the MUDA and Valmiki scandals. Speaking amid his election trail, Kumaraswamy criticized the state's administration for allegedly fostering divisive politics by sowing discord among communities.

Kumaraswamy attributed direct responsibility for the Waqf issue to the state government, dismissing it as a distraction tactic amid its own controversies. He warned that this maneuver might escalate into significant conflict, warning that the Congress might exploit such tensions for electoral leverage. These claims add fire to the ongoing allegations surrounding land record disputes.

Concerns escalated when the BJP alleged unlawful amendments to land records, following a meeting involving Karnataka Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan, directly affecting farmers in Vijayapura district. This issue saw former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai criticize the misuse of Waqf laws, demanding review and reversal of actions unjustly compelling changes against farmers' land rights, amidst rising rural discord.

