Maharashtra Parties Unite to Avoid Vote Splits

Leaders from all major political parties in Maharashtra are working to persuade rebel candidates to withdraw from the upcoming assembly elections. They aim to prevent vote splits that could lead to electoral defeats, holding discussions and meetings to manage nominations before the November 20 polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-10-2024 21:10 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 21:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In Maharashtra, political leaders from various parties spent Thursday diligently working to convince rebel candidates to withdraw from the upcoming assembly elections. Their primary goal is to ensure that vote splits do not result in potential defeats.

Political figures such as Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis engaged in strategic discussions to coordinate the withdrawal of nominations. Similarly, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde assessed the situation with party colleagues to explore solutions.

With the final withdrawal date set for November 4, party leaders, including those from the Maha Vikas Aghadi and the ruling Mahayuti alliance, are keen on resolving the issue to streamline efforts for the November 20 polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

