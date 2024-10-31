Maharashtra Parties Unite to Avoid Vote Splits

In Maharashtra, political leaders from various parties spent Thursday diligently working to convince rebel candidates to withdraw from the upcoming assembly elections. Their primary goal is to ensure that vote splits do not result in potential defeats.

Political figures such as Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis engaged in strategic discussions to coordinate the withdrawal of nominations. Similarly, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde assessed the situation with party colleagues to explore solutions.

With the final withdrawal date set for November 4, party leaders, including those from the Maha Vikas Aghadi and the ruling Mahayuti alliance, are keen on resolving the issue to streamline efforts for the November 20 polls.

