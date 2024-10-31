Left Menu

Vijayan Criticizes Centre Amid Kerala's Struggle for Aid

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticized the Centre on Kerala's formation day for lack of financial aid for Wayanad landslide victims. He accused the BJP-led government and the Congress of neglecting Kerala, despite state requests for assistance, and claimed the opposition supports anti-Kerala policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 31-10-2024 22:17 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 22:17 IST
On the eve of Kerala's 68th formation day, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan strongly criticized the Central government for allegedly failing to financially aid the rehabilitation of victims of the devastating Wayanad landslides, which claimed more than 200 lives.

During his 'Keralappiravi' message, Vijayan accused both the BJP-ruled Centre and the Congress-led UDF opposition of hindering the state's progress. The Chief Minister highlighted the Centre's lack of action in the 90 days following the disaster in the Wayanad district, noting its delay in sanctioning financial support.

Vijayan pointed out that while other states received prompt aid for natural disasters, Kerala's pleas went unanswered. He described this as a politically motivated neglect and criticized the opposition for remaining silent. Despite directions from the Kerala High Court and State Legislature, the Centre has yet to fulfill the Rs 1,202 crore assistance request for rehabilitation.

