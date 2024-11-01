Election Fraud Allegations Pervade Pennsylvania Battle

In a heated exchange ahead of the election, Kamala Harris' campaign has refuted claims by Donald Trump of widespread election fraud in Pennsylvania. The Democrat camp maintains that the voting system is functioning properly as they continue to address isolated incidents.

Trump ramped up his allegations via social media, although lacking substantial evidence for his claims. The Harris camp officials argued these accusations are a tactic to undermine trust in the electoral system. Trump and his supporters have filed multiple lawsuits regarding mail-in ballot procedures, purporting to enhance election security.

A few isolated conflicts have emerged, such as confusion over early voting in Bucks County. Despite Trump's legal challenges, Pennsylvania's election officials confirm that the election process is operating as it should. Both campaigns are well prepared for potential post-election legal battles.

