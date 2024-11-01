Judge Puts Brakes on Lawsuit Against Musk's $1M Voter Giveaway

A Pennsylvania state judge on Thursday decided not to proceed immediately with a case aimed at halting Elon Musk's $1 million voter giveaway just ahead of the Nov. 5 presidential election.

Judge Angelo Foglietta announced the lawsuit would be postponed while a federal court considers jurisdiction, allowing Musk to continue the controversial giveaway that supports Republican candidate Donald Trump.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner argues the giveaway is an illegal lottery designed to influence voters, calling it deceptive and seeking a return of the case to state court.

