Left Menu

Judge Puts Brakes on Lawsuit Against Musk's $1M Voter Giveaway

A Pennsylvania judge paused a lawsuit to stop Elon Musk's $1 million voter giveaway. Musk supports Trump in the election with financial backing and urges free speech and gun rights. Philadelphia DA Krasner terms it an 'illegal lottery' and urges a halt to the activity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2024 03:01 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 03:01 IST
Judge Puts Brakes on Lawsuit Against Musk's $1M Voter Giveaway
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Pennsylvania state judge on Thursday decided not to proceed immediately with a case aimed at halting Elon Musk's $1 million voter giveaway just ahead of the Nov. 5 presidential election.

Judge Angelo Foglietta announced the lawsuit would be postponed while a federal court considers jurisdiction, allowing Musk to continue the controversial giveaway that supports Republican candidate Donald Trump.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner argues the giveaway is an illegal lottery designed to influence voters, calling it deceptive and seeking a return of the case to state court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

 Global
2
Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

 United Kingdom
3
Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to Philadelphia

Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to...

 Global
4
Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

Beyond Green Infrastructure: Valuing Mangroves in Flood Protection and National Wealth

Protecting Ocean Wealth: A Blueprint for Marine Conservation and Economic Stability

World Bank’s Innovative Valuation of Renewable Assets for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024