Trump Files $10 Billion Lawsuit Against CBS Over '60 Minutes' Interview

Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit against CBS, claiming misleading editing of an interview with Kamala Harris on '60 Minutes'. The lawsuit seeks $10 billion, accusing the network of deceptive practices. Trump has criticized CBS on the campaign trail and threatened to revoke its license if elected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2024 03:51 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 03:51 IST
Donald Trump, the Republican presidential candidate, has initiated legal proceedings against CBS, contending that the network misrepresented an interview with his Democratic competitor, Kamala Harris, during a '60 Minutes' broadcast in early October.

The lawsuit, submitted in the Northern District of Texas federal court, asserts that CBS edited Harris's responses on the Gaza conflict, omitting a segment deemed crucial by Trump's team regarding the Biden administration's role. This has spurred Trump's legal team to call for a jury trial and substantial damages estimated at $10 billion.

Trump has capitalized on the alleged media bias throughout his campaign extensively, even suggesting he'll revoke CBS's broadcasting license if victorious. CBS has rebutted, pointing out Trump's withdrawal from a planned '60 Minutes' interview.

(With inputs from agencies.)

