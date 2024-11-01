Trump Files $10 Billion Lawsuit Against CBS Over '60 Minutes' Interview

Donald Trump, the Republican presidential candidate, has initiated legal proceedings against CBS, contending that the network misrepresented an interview with his Democratic competitor, Kamala Harris, during a '60 Minutes' broadcast in early October.

The lawsuit, submitted in the Northern District of Texas federal court, asserts that CBS edited Harris's responses on the Gaza conflict, omitting a segment deemed crucial by Trump's team regarding the Biden administration's role. This has spurred Trump's legal team to call for a jury trial and substantial damages estimated at $10 billion.

Trump has capitalized on the alleged media bias throughout his campaign extensively, even suggesting he'll revoke CBS's broadcasting license if victorious. CBS has rebutted, pointing out Trump's withdrawal from a planned '60 Minutes' interview.

(With inputs from agencies.)