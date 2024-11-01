Jammu and Kashmir: Mourning a Political Pillar, Devender Singh Rana

Political figure Devender Singh Rana's passing has elicited heartfelt responses from his allies, notably Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. Despite political differences in recent years, Abdullah emphasized the enduring camaraderie and significant collaboration they shared.

Abdullah, deeply affected by Rana's sudden demise, canceled his prior commitments to offer support to Rana's family in Jammu. Through a series of heartfelt messages on social media, he expressed his condolences, recalling the cherished memories of their partnership.

Rana, who was instrumental in fortifying the National Conference's presence in Jammu, had recently been a political adversary post his affiliation with the BJP. Nevertheless, his contributions to the regional political landscape remain respected as colleagues lament his untimely departure.

(With inputs from agencies.)