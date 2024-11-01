Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir: Mourning a Political Pillar, Devender Singh Rana

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah mourned the death of his long-time friend and political colleague, Devender Singh Rana. Abdullah cancelled all his events to support Rana's grieving family. Rana's political contributions, especially in strengthening the National Conference in the Jammu region, are fondly remembered.

Political figure Devender Singh Rana's passing has elicited heartfelt responses from his allies, notably Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. Despite political differences in recent years, Abdullah emphasized the enduring camaraderie and significant collaboration they shared.

Abdullah, deeply affected by Rana's sudden demise, canceled his prior commitments to offer support to Rana's family in Jammu. Through a series of heartfelt messages on social media, he expressed his condolences, recalling the cherished memories of their partnership.

Rana, who was instrumental in fortifying the National Conference's presence in Jammu, had recently been a political adversary post his affiliation with the BJP. Nevertheless, his contributions to the regional political landscape remain respected as colleagues lament his untimely departure.

