Shiv Sena Leader Shaina NC Stands Firm Against MP's Derogatory Remarks

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC has taken legal action against Member of Parliament Arvind Sawant for his controversial 'imported maal' comment, interpreting it as an affront to her dignity. She emphasized that the FIR was filed for defamation and outraging the modesty of a woman, asserting her decision as one fitting for a self-respecting individual.

Speaking to the press, Shaina criticized the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, accusing them of disrespecting women. She declared the women of Maharashtra would respond robustly, referencing the FIR filed at Nagpada Police Station under sections 79 and 356(2) of the BNS in her defense against Sawant's remarks.

Amidst accusations, Sawant has insisted his statement was misinterpreted, clarifying it referenced unsuitability of outsiders in local contexts. He also disparaged PM Modi for alleged deceit, referencing past political scandals. Sawant defended his long-standing respect for women, dismissing defamation attempts as tarnishing his reputation.

