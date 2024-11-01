Noncitizen Voter Claims Spark Controversy Ahead of Election

As the November 5 U.S. presidential election approaches, concerns over noncitizen voting have ignited a heated debate. Former President Donald Trump and other Republican figures warn that noncitizens might sway the election results in favor of Democratic challenger Kamala Harris.

Various studies and state-level investigations present differing findings. The Brennan Center for Justice reported 30 cases of noncitizens casting ballots in the 2016 election out of 23.5 million votes examined. In contrast, the Heritage Foundation identified 24 incidents of illegal voting by noncitizens between 2003 and 2023.

States face unique challenges in maintaining accurate voter rolls. Alabama recently received backlash for attempting to inactivate suspected noncitizens from its voter list, leading to judicial intervention. Meanwhile, state officials in Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, and Virginia are scrutinizing voter records to address potential noncitizen registrations while safeguarding legitimate voters.

