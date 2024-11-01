Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Shiv Sena MP's Remarks on Woman Candidate

Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant faces backlash after referring to rival candidate Shaina N C as 'imported maal', leading to an FIR being lodged against him. The remarks have sparked outrage among women's rights groups and politicians, calling for action from the Election Commission and Mumbai police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-11-2024 22:10 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 22:10 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Shiv Sena MP's Remarks on Woman Candidate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai was the epicenter of a political storm on Friday after Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant's controversial remarks about rival assembly candidate Shaina N C. The term he used, 'imported maal', sparked outrage, leading to the filing of a First Information Report (FIR) against him by the Nagpada police.

National backlash followed swiftly, with National Commission for Women chief, Vijaya Rahatkar, urging immediate intervention from the police and the Election Commission. Shaina, contesting from Mumbadevi, highlighted a perceived anti-women sentiment within Sawant's party, demanding accountability from top leaders like Uddhav Thackeray.

This controversy has become a focal point in the upcoming Maharashtra elections, with various political figures weighing in. Arvind Sawant defended his remarks as misinterpreted while the ruling Shiv Sena vowed to continue supporting women's empowerment through initiatives like Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's 'Ladki Bahin Yojana'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

 United States
2
England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

 Global
3
Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

 Global
4
Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Urgent Call to Regulate Lead Paint in Indonesia Amid Health Crisis

UNHCR Global Appeal 2024: Addressing a Record Refugee Crisis with Urgent Funding Needs

How Carbon Taxes Could Boost Productivity in the Dominican Republic

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024