Controversy Erupts Over Shiv Sena MP's Remarks on Woman Candidate

Mumbai was the epicenter of a political storm on Friday after Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant's controversial remarks about rival assembly candidate Shaina N C. The term he used, 'imported maal', sparked outrage, leading to the filing of a First Information Report (FIR) against him by the Nagpada police.

National backlash followed swiftly, with National Commission for Women chief, Vijaya Rahatkar, urging immediate intervention from the police and the Election Commission. Shaina, contesting from Mumbadevi, highlighted a perceived anti-women sentiment within Sawant's party, demanding accountability from top leaders like Uddhav Thackeray.

This controversy has become a focal point in the upcoming Maharashtra elections, with various political figures weighing in. Arvind Sawant defended his remarks as misinterpreted while the ruling Shiv Sena vowed to continue supporting women's empowerment through initiatives like Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's 'Ladki Bahin Yojana'.

(With inputs from agencies.)