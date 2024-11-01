U.S. Intelligence to Blame Russia for Election Misinformation

U.S. intelligence agencies are preparing to accuse Russia of spreading a misleading video purportedly showing a Haitian immigrant confessing to voting multiple times in Georgia, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The report, citing individuals familiar with the situation, indicated that a formal statement was expected to follow later on Friday.

This development comes as Georgia, a pivotal battleground state, features prominently in the heated presidential election between Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican former President Donald Trump. U.S. agencies allege that Russia aims to promote divisive narratives ahead of the election, an accusation Russia has consistently denied.

