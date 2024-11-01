Left Menu

U.S. Intelligence to Blame Russia for Election Misinformation

U.S. intelligence agencies are set to accuse Russia of disseminating a deceptive video showing a Haitian immigrant fraudulently voting in Georgia. This accusation aligns with past claims of Russian interference aiming to incite division before the presidential election. A formal statement is anticipated soon.

Updated: 01-11-2024 22:20 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 22:20 IST
  United States

U.S. intelligence agencies are preparing to accuse Russia of spreading a misleading video purportedly showing a Haitian immigrant confessing to voting multiple times in Georgia, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The report, citing individuals familiar with the situation, indicated that a formal statement was expected to follow later on Friday.

This development comes as Georgia, a pivotal battleground state, features prominently in the heated presidential election between Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican former President Donald Trump. U.S. agencies allege that Russia aims to promote divisive narratives ahead of the election, an accusation Russia has consistently denied.

(With inputs from agencies.)

