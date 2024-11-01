Left Menu

Siddaramaiah Criticizes Modi Over BJP's Legacy and Governance

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah criticized Prime Minister Modi for the BJP's 'disastrous' legacy in Karnataka, highlighting corruption and poor governance. He claims that while Congress is fulfilling its promises, BJP has failed the nation. Modi countered, accusing Congress of making unrealistic promises without proper budgeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-11-2024 22:42 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 22:42 IST
Siddaramaiah Criticizes Modi Over BJP's Legacy and Governance
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah delivered a scathing critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, urging him to examine the 'disastrous' legacy of the BJP's Karnataka unit before casting aspersions on the Congress.

This salvo comes amid a verbal clash between the Congress and BJP triggered by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's comments on poll guarantees.

Siddaramaiah asserted that Congress has implemented all five guarantees with an investment of over Rs 52,000 crore, contrasting the BJP's alleged 40 percent commission corruption which drained valuable resources. He accused Modi's administration of perpetuating bad governance, noting India's debt projection of Rs 185.27 trillion by FY25, which he calls a burden on every Indian. Despite Karnataka's substantial contributions to the Union's funds, Siddaramaiah claims the BJP-led central government has deprived the state of its rightful share.

