Georgia Fraud Video Exposed as Russian Ploy
US intelligence has labeled a video alleging election fraud in Georgia as fake, linking it to Russian influence efforts. The footage shows a man claiming plans to vote fraudulently for Kamala Harris. Officials believe Russian actors aim to incite discord and question US election integrity.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 01-11-2024 23:17 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 23:17 IST
- United States
A video allegedly showing election fraud in Georgia has been debunked by US intelligence officials, who attribute it to 'Russian influence actors'.
The recorded footage features an individual professing to be a Haitian immigrant and claiming his intentions to vote numerous times for Vice President Kamala Harris across two counties.
Georgia's Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, labeled the video as an obvious fake, suggesting that Russian operatives conceived it to create discord ahead of the elections.
