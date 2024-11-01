Georgia Fraud Video Exposed as Russian Ploy

A video allegedly showing election fraud in Georgia has been debunked by US intelligence officials, who attribute it to 'Russian influence actors'.

The recorded footage features an individual professing to be a Haitian immigrant and claiming his intentions to vote numerous times for Vice President Kamala Harris across two counties.

Georgia's Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, labeled the video as an obvious fake, suggesting that Russian operatives conceived it to create discord ahead of the elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)