Supreme Court Blocks GOP Bid in Pennsylvania Ballot Dispute

The U.S. Supreme Court denied a Republican request to block counting provisional ballots in Pennsylvania. This decision affects ballots of voters who erred on mail-in votes. The court decision may impact thousands of votes in the upcoming presidential election, with significant implications for the state.

Updated: 02-11-2024 04:46 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 04:46 IST
The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected a Republican effort to halt the counting of provisional ballots in Pennsylvania, a pivotal battleground in the presidential election. This decision deals with ballots cast by voters who made mistakes on mail-in ballots.

Pennsylvania, a much-contested state, plays a crucial role in the presidential race between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris. Provisional ballots serve as a backup for voters whose eligibility is questioned on Election Day. Their votes are counted after verification.

The decision, made without explanation, applies to potentially thousands of ballots, per election experts, allowing voters with rejected mail-in ballots to submit provisional ones. The Republicans argued that this ruling could affect control of the U.S. Senate or the 2024 presidential election.

