Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

A Pennsylvania judge has made a crucial intervention by directing the Erie County Board of Elections to distribute up to 17,000 ballots that voters had not received ahead of the November 5 election.

The state's Democratic Party launched a lawsuit against the board for not sending out up to 20,000 mail-in ballots, a delay they argued could infringe on voting rights. The high number of undelivered ballots raised significant electoral concerns in Pennsylvania, a key swing state in the presidential race.

Judge David Ridge mandated extended early voting and expedited ballot delivery services. Both Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are closely contesting the state. Over 1.6 million voters have already participated, with Erie County having a voter base of 177,000.

(With inputs from agencies.)