Kamala Harris Criticizes Trump's Leadership Approach

In the closing days of the presidential campaign, Vice President Kamala Harris has taken a firm stance against Republican candidate Donald Trump, accusing him of pitting Americans against each other. Harris outlined her vision of a unified leadership focused on common sense solutions for all citizens.

Speaking to reporters in Wisconsin, Harris stressed the importance of democratic values and diverse perspectives. She pledged to include a Republican in her Cabinet, aiming for a government that embraces debate and differing opinions, contrasting sharply with Trump's allegedly divisive tactics.

Harris claimed Trump's approach is more about personal vendettas and revenge, with rhetoric that borders on the extreme. She expressed concerns about the implications of his leadership on both the nation's unity and its global standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)